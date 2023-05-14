Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after DC vs PBKS game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prabhsimran Singh DC vs PBKS IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended Delhi Capitals' (DC) hopes for reaching the playoffs with a dominant 31-run win in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Saturday, May 13. Prabhsimran Singh registered a maiden IPL century to help Punjab post a total of 167/7 while batting first at Delhi's Arun Jaitely Stadium. Delhi Capitals' skipper David Warner gave his team a flying start with a 23-ball fifty but Punjab Kings' bowlers made a good comeback to restrict DC to just 136/8.

Harpreet Brar took four wickets while Rahul Chahar bagged two for Punjab Kings to keep their team alive in the race for the playoff qualification. Two points helped the Shikhar Dhawan-led team to boost to the sixth position in the points table with six wins from 12 games, on a level with fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals. Delhi remain at the bottom of the league table with eight points after 12 games while Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are occupying the top two spots in standing with 16 and 15 points respectively.

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 12 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.761 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.493 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.117 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.309 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.633 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.268 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.345 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.357 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 11 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.471 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 12 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.686 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

There is no effect on the top-five leading run-getters chart in IPL 2023 after DC vs PBKS game on Saturday. David Warner's fifth half-century of this season helped him reach the top-ten chart while Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan remains the leading run-scorer for his team with 356 runs from just nine innings. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis leads the chart with 576 runs from 11 innings while Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal is in second place with 575 runs.

Who has the Purple Cap?

There are no changes top-five contenders for the Purple Cap after DC vs PBKS match. Punjab Kings' star pacer Arshdeep Singh has failed to take wickets in the last two innings as he remains in the eighth position with 16 wickets from 12 matches. Rashid Khan dominates the top position with 23 wickets from just 12 innings after his four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Last season's Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal closely follows Rashid with 21 wickets from 12 innings with two back-to-back four-wicket hauls in his last two innings.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 576 runs (11 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (12 matches) Suryakumar Yadav of MI - 479 Runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 475 Runs (12 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 468 Runs (12 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (12 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (12 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 19 wickets (12 matches) Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (12 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (12 matches)

