Under-19 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka defeat Australia; West Indies register win over Scotland

Highlights SL skipper Dunith Wellalage was awarded as the Player of the Match for his fifer and 52 runs.

Shiva Sankar of WI was named the Player of the Match for his three wickets at an economy of 2.40.

Sri Lanka beat Australia by four wickets while West Indies piped Scotland by 7 wickets during their respective matches in the Under-19 World Cup 2022 on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage scalped five wickets as Asia Cup runners-up Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 175 in a group D league match of the ICC U-19 World Cup.

Wellalege had brilliant figures of 10-1-28-5 and got ideal support from off-spinner Treveen Mathew (2/32) and pacer Matheesa Pathirana (2/34) on a slow track where Australian batters struggled to force the pace of the innings.

Opener Campbell Kellaway (54 off 77 balls) was the only significant contributor for the Australians as the next best score was William Salzmann's 22.

The only significant stand was 46 for the fourth wicket between Campbell and Tobias Snell (19).

West Indies bowl out Scotland for 95

Pacer Siva Sankar took three wickets while off-spinner Onaje Amory got two in his kitty as West Indies bundled out Scotland for 95 in another group D league match at the Basseterre.

Opener Oliver Davidson was the top scorer for Scotland with 43 while as many as nine players failed to reach double figures.

The second highest score was 11 by Muhaymen Majeed.

- With inputs from PTI