UAE's Muhammad Waseem creates six-hitting world record that eluded even Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem has scaled the heights that no one else has in International cricket. When his team faced Afghanistan on Sunday in Sharjah, Waseem etched his name in the history books as he created a six-hitting world record which has eluded even the likes of Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle.

Ending 2023 in style, Waseem has become the first player ever to hit 100 sixes in International cricket in a calendar year. The 29-year-old needed two sixes to touch the elusive feat and he did so when he hit three in the second T20I against Afghanistan on New Year's Eve. Waseem smoked his 100th six when he deposited Noor Ahmad over the deep-mid wicket on the roof of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He smoked another one and ended the year with 101 maximums from 47 matches.

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle some ground behind

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle stand some ground behind the UAE star in this record. The Indian captain is second on the list with 80 maximums to his name in 2023 from 35 games. He also holds the third spot with 78 sixes in 47 matches in 2019.

However, Chris Gayle is far behind as the Universe boss' best six-tally came in 2012 when he hit 59 sixes from 26 matches.

Most sixes in International cricket in a calendar year

Muhammad Waseem - 101 sixes in 2023

Rohit Sharma - 80 sixes in 2023

Rohit Sharma - 78 sixes in 2019

Rohit Sharma - 74 sixes in 2018

Suryakumar Yadav - 74 sixes in 2022

Talking about the UAE vs AFG 2nd T20I, the former defeated the Ibrahim Zadran-led side by 11 runs in a thrilling contest. Powered by Waseem's 53 and Aryan Lakra's 63, the hosts scored 166 runs batting first. The Afghans kept losing regular wickets in reply. From 63/2, they went down to 99/6 with Mohammad Nabi running out of partners. Nabi gave the visitors a ray of hope with a blistering knock but ended up being caught at backward point on the penultimate delivery with 12 needed off 2 balls. He scored 47 from 27 balls in the 11-run defeat.

With this win, UAE have squared off the T20I series 1-1 with the final game to be played on January 2.

