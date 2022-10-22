T20 World Cup: I play a different role when I'm out there with Suryakumar Yadav says Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shared his experience of batting with Suryakumar Yadav, ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday.During the recent home series against Australia, Kohli played second fiddle with Suryakumar. "It's a great space to be while batting out there in the middle with SKY," Kohli said.

"He has a lot of fun in the middle because of his skills and ability. He just asks how the ball is coming from the wicket and then, within 2-3 balls, he gauges the wicket and then gets going.

"During our partnerships, he says that he will take his chances and just wants me to be there with him. So, I play a different role when I'm out there with him, which I am enjoying because it works beautifully well for the team."

In the final T20I lagainst three-match series against Australia last month, both batters added 104 runs in 10.2 overs and chased a 187-run target

It will be Rohit Sharma's first ICC event as the skipper.

Talking about his bond with Rohit, Kohli said: "Our discussions are always on how do we win big tournaments and then, our planning and preparations are directed towards that. Ever since I have come back to the team, the atmosphere has been very good."

Kohli had skipped India's Tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe to take a six-week break after struggling with form.

"Whenever there's this healthy camaraderie within the group, then you look forward to doing anything you can for the team. So, our understanding and vision for the game has always been similar," he said.

"We always work towards covering all the loopholes no matter how small they are. We solidify such aspects and move ahead. It's very free flowing and all pointed towards our main goal."

"Everyone's relaxed and know they are confident and prepared. It's just how to handle the pressure that matters.

"In these times, we try and lead the group for big matches and make an impact that will sort of relax the others. Once that momentum sets in, then everyone knows that you can ride that wave."

