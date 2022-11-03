Thursday, November 03, 2022
     
  T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh reveals his preparation style; says want to be equally good in each phase

T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh reveals his preparation style; says want to be equally good in each phase

Arshdeep Singh says that his focus was always on consistency and added that he cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2022 19:57 IST
Arshdeep Singh celebrating a wicket with his teammates.
Image Source : PTI Arshdeep Singh celebrating a wicket with his teammates.

Arshdeep Singh has been the player to watch out for right from the moment he has donned the Indian jersey. In the ongoing World Cup, Singh has taken a total of nine wickets in just 4 matches. Talking to Star Sports, he revealed the way he prepares to be more consistent with his lines and lengths. 

“My focus was always on consistency. You cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level. I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball. I want to pick wickets or control runs as per need. Paras Mhambrey (Indian team bowling coach) worked with me on my run up. He said, if I come straight, I will get more consistency with my line. You cannot afford bad lines on Australia wickets," he said on Star Sports.

He further added that the team reached Perth a week ago and practices their lengths as each one of them had different ones. 

Also Read: Babar Azam, Where Are You?

"So, I am putting efforts to come straight and I am able to see the results but I hope to do better. We reached Perth around one week before and worked on our lengths because everyone had different lengths. So while practising we were able to figure out the lengths with bounce. I guess with good preparation we get good results.”

Having made his India debut earlier this year, Arshdeep has already produced some impactful performances in the T20 World Cup, including a three-wicket haul against Pakistan.

He returned with two wickets each in the next three matches -- against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh. Arshdeep's impressive performance has earned praise from the likes of former India captain Anil Kumble who feels the youngster has the potential to do "wonderful things" like Zaheer Khan did for the national team.

India will next Zimbabwe on November 6, Sunday in their final match of the Super 12 stage.

(Inputs PTI)

