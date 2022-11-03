Babar Azam, Where Are You?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY (EDITED BY INDIA TV) Babar Azam has been out of form for a while now.

Babar Azam isn't really having the time of his life. He was, but a while ago. Heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, Babar was touted as the player to watch out for, and why not? His numbers were as good as any.

In 2022, before the World Cup started, Babar Azam amassed more than 600 runs at a strike rate of close to 125 and the highest score of 110. Expectations, no doubt, were through the roof. Come the World Cup, the expectations, along with the roof came crashing down, and how? In 4 innings this World Cup, Babar Azam's highest score is 6. He got off to a terrible start against arch-rivals India and went back without troubling the scorers.

He then returned with two 4s vs Netherlands and Zimbabwe, before scoring six off 15 deliveries vs South Africa. He has faced a total of 30 deliveries and has scored 14 runs with a total of two boundaries. For a player as decorated as Babar - these numbers are plain sad. It's not a surprise that Pakistan find itself almost out of the World Cup. If Babar Azam performs, Pakistan performs, if not, we have all seen the result. Rizwan's form at the top hasn't really helped him either.

Pakistan fans would have hoped for a Babar that they are used to seeing, but the fact that he hasn't even been close to his best self is definitely a tough pill for the fans to swallow. Babar isn't out of form though. He has been in it for far too long and is just going through a phase right now. Something, everyone goes through. He has been timing it well but hasn't really been at the crease for long.

Image Source : GETTYIt is not just about the batting. Babar Azam as a leader has been far from effective.

Before the match vs South Africa, where he faced 15 deliveries, Babar Azam had just faced nine deliveries. This isn't a sample size one would like to arrive at a judgement. But, his batting isn't the only thing of concern. From former players to experts, many have pointed out flaws in Babar's captaincy. The loss vs India and then a shocker vs Zimbabwe seems to have weighed him down. He is lost right now. Lost since October 23, 2022. Lost in the shadow of his own consistency. Lost in the realm of pressure.

But, Pakistan fans would want nothing more than for him to return back, and to return back with a bang. The T20 World Cup in Australia is too big a stage for everyone to miss out on a great Babar Azam innings.

