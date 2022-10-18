Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka face do-or-die battle against UAE; Namibia and Netherlnds eye Super 12 berth

Highlights Sri Lanka lost to Namibia by 55 runs in the first Round 1 match

A defeat for Sri Lanka would mean they will have to depend on other results to reach Super 12 stage

The winner of Namibia vs the Netherlands will all but guarantee a place in the Super 12

The Day 3 of the T20 World Cup 2022 will see 2014 Champions Sri Lanka fight for survival as they face United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday (October 18) afternoon. The Lankan lions were beaten comprehensively by Namibia on Sunday in the curtain-raiser and must now win their remaining two games to reach the Super 12 stage. Namibia and Netherlands also meet on the day with the winner advancing to the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka’s quest for Super 12 berth

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka are bruised and battered as of now. The kind of treatment that Namibia dished out for them will certainly hurt them and now they will have to pick themselves up if they are to qualify for the Super 12 stage. The Asia Cup champions were being touted as the favorites to qualify for the big stage, but as of now, they will certainly face a stern test against the United Arab Emirates who find themselves in the same position.

As far as UAE and Sri Lanka are considered, Dasun Shanaka and his men look like clear favourites, but things certainly are not that easy. Yet another loss for either of the side means that they are out of contention and will have to depend on other teams to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Namibia and Netherlands eye Super 12 berth

Namibia on the flip side will be taking on the Netherlands on the Day 3 of the T20 World Cup 2022. Namibia stunned former champions Sri Lanka in the opening game, while the Dutch side edged past UAE in a thrilling contest on Day 1. Both the teams have one win and another victory will boost their chances for the Super 12 stage qualification. Ahead of the cash, here are all the details, including live streaming.

When will Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 match in T20 World Cup be played?

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 17th at 9:30 AM IST.

What is the venue for Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 match in T20 World Cup?

Namibia vs Netherlands Round 1 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

When will Sri Lanka vs UAE in T20 World Cup be played?

Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 18th at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs UAE in T20 World Cup?

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup match will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Which platform will broadcast the T20 World Cup Round 1 matches?

Start Sports Network will broadcast the T20 World Cup Round 1 matches.

Which platform will Live Stream the T20 World Cup Round 1 matches?

Disney+Hotstar will Live Stream the T20 World Cup Round 1 matches.

