T20 World Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka & Kane Williamson's men look to gain momentum at SCG | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: The nature and the tone of the ongoing World Cup has been pretty strange and exciting at the same moment. Things have panned out differently. It is certainly hard to believe that we have witnessed few rained-out games, especially when the World Cup is being played in Australia. This is a testament to the fact that things have been exciting and nobody knows what time has in store. The World Cup began with a huge upset when Namibia outplayed Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, in the very first qualifier game.

The Sydney Cricket Ground is in for another possible thriller. Ahead of the World Cup, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson was pretty vocal about not being disappointed with people not considering them as favourites. Nothing seems impossible for New Zealand at the moment and they certainly have earned themselves the reputation of hitting the peak at ICC events, when things matter the most. They took off to a flyer when they defeated Australia in the opening game, but their run was halted when their game against Afghanistan was washed out.

This is a crucial clash, make no mistake about that. Owing to a flashy innings played by Marcus Stoinis in their clash against Australia, Dasun Shanaka and his men are under the pump and will be feeling the pressure. The Asia Cup champions will have to step up and better their performances in the ongoing World Cup. This also might be one of the few times where fans will be a witness to Trent Boult and Tim Southee bowling together for the Kiwis. The contest that is on our hands will certainly add more spice to the points table irrespective of the winner.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

