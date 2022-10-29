T20 World Cup 2022: Ravi Shastri heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Shastri on Suryakumar Yadav

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's team India is currently enjoying a victorious run at the ongoing World Cup. India have won both their matches and they are now gearing up to take on the Proteas challenge on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Before this, team India took on the Netherlands at the fabled Sydney Cricket Ground on 27th October 2022. India clinched a thriller against Pakistan in their opening World Cup game and since then they haven't looked back.

Against Netherlands, Surya came out and scored a quickfire 51* off 25 deliveries. He scored at a strike rate of 204.00 and struck 7 boundaries and a six. On a two-paced Sydney turf, Surya took the attack to Netherlands and left them bamboozled. After the match, former team India coach and now broadcaster, Ravi Shastri heaped praises on the India batter.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on their official Instagram account which showcases Shastri heaping praise on Surya. The former India coach did not mince words and said that Suryakumar Yadav is a three-format player. Shastri also said that people should talk about Test cricket and he feels that SKY will make an excellent number 5 batsman for India in the longest format of the game. The Mumbai-based batsman traveled with the Indian Test squad to England earlier this year but he did not get his chance. With Ajinkya Rahane on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see if Surya gets his Test cap.

Virat Kohli's return to form has reaped sweet results for India, but he is not the only architect of India's dominant show. The former India captain has received ample amount of support from his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav who has been in the form of his life. As of now, the Mumbai Indians superstar is stationed at number 3 in the latest ICC T20I rankings and he has justified it with his performance against the Netherlands.

