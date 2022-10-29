T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shaheen Afridi's fitness to be blamed for Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Injury concerns for Afridi

T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam's Pakistan has a tough road ahead of them. Their loss against Zimbabwe has put them in a very rough spot and as of now, they are on the verge of getting eliminated from the tournament. On the other hand, team India has taken massive strides in the tournament so far. India are off to a dream start and they look like one of the probable contenders to qualify for the semi-finals. The men in blue have answered all their critics as they have managed their bowling department pretty smoothly. This certainly has not been the case for Pakistan.

Till now, Shaheen hasn't taken any wickets in the World Cup and this has certainly dented Pakistan's chances in the World Cup. In the eight overs that he has bowled so far, Shaheen has conceded 63 runs. The Pakistan Cricket Board had said that Shaheen was fine and was raring to go, but his performances on the field speak otherwise.

Pakistan required 3 runs off the final delivery in their match against Zimbabwe and Shaheen was on the strike. Shaheen Afridi worked the ball toward mid-off and tried to run for two. While running, Shaheen was limping. This video has gone viral on social media and this puts the Pakistan Cricket Board in a bad spotlight. The PCB made a massive error as they fielded a half-fit Afridi and this certainly can be a massive threat to the youngster's cricketing longevity.

Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India faced a whirlwind of criticism when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the multi-nation cricketing event but considering how the Pakistan Cricket Board has handled Shaheen's injury, Rohit Sharma's decision stands correct. Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen was nursing an ACL knee injury and made his comeback in the ongoing T20 World Cup, but as of now, it looks like he is still not 100 percent. After the India-Pakistan clash that was played on October 23, 2022, Virat Kohli acknowledged the fact that Shaheen was not 100% fit and did not bowl to his capabilities.

