Suryakumar Yadav smashes first century of year for India, Know who achieved feat from 2012 to 2023

Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav smashed first century for the year 2023 for India in the 3rd T20I match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Suryakumar took charge and hit 100 of just 45 deliveries. Surya guided India to a massive total of 228 runs in the series decider.

In the previous 12 years, Virat Kohli has smashed most number of first century of the year for India i.e. five times. In the year 2022, Rishabh Pant registered the first ton for India against England in a Test match.

Players to score first century of the year for India from 2012 to 2023:

2012: Virat Kohli (Test against AUS)

(Test against AUS) 2013: Virat Kohli (Test against AUS)

(Test against AUS) 2014: Virat Kohli (ODI against NZ)

(ODI against NZ) 2015: KL Rahul (Test against AUS)

(Test against AUS) 2016: Rohit Sharma (ODI against AUS)

(ODI against AUS) 2017: Virat Kohli (ODI against ENG)

(ODI against ENG) 2018: Virat Kohli (Test against SA)

(Test against SA) 2019: Cheteshwar Pujara (Test against AUS)

(Test against AUS) 2020: Rohit Sharma (ODI against AUS)

(ODI against AUS) 2021: Rohit Sharma (Test against AUS)

(Test against AUS) 2022: Rishabh Pant (Test against ENG)

(Test against ENG) 2023: Suryakumar Yadav (T20I against SL)

In the match, Suryakumar Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 112 runs off 51 balls. His innings include seven boundaries and 9 sixes and a strike-rate of 219.61.

In the list of players with fastest T20I centuries for India, Suryakumar now ranks 2nd after smashing a ton in just 45 balls. The list is as follows:

Rohit Sharma: 100 off 35 balls (IND vs SL, 2017)

100 off 35 balls (IND vs SL, 2017) Suryakumar Yadav: 100 off 45 balls (IND vs SL, 2023)

100 off 45 balls (IND vs SL, 2023) KL Rahul: 100 off 46 balls (IND vs WI, 2016)

