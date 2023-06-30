Suryakumar Yadav only 85 runs away from becoming top batter on West Indies tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav

Team India players enjoyed a break from cricket after a long time this month. However, in July, they will be travelling to West Indies for a full tour of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. BCCI has announced squads for Tests and ODIs while the team for T20Is is expected to be named after the announcement of new chief selector. Suryakumar Yadav is part of the ODI squad and is certain to make it to the T20I team as well.

Though he is yet to prove himself in the 50-over format, the batter from Mumbai is a brilliant performer in T20 cricket. He has already played a lot of significant knocks for India in the shortest format and is the top run-scorer for the team in 2023 as well. Surya has so far amassed 267 runs in six matches so far at a strike-rate of 152.57 with a fifty and a century to his name.

He is currently at the sixth position in the list of top run-scorers this year in T20Is and needs only 85 runs to make it to the top of the list. New Zealand's Mark Chapman has scored 353 runs in 11 T20Is this year at a strike-rate of 148.94. But with this being the World Cup year, not many teams are playing T20Is and are focusing on the 50-over format.

On the contrary, India will be playing 8 T20Is in August. The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies is set to commence on August 3 and end on August 13. On the other hand, India will be touring Ireland as well for three T20Is starting from August 18. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to play all these matches thanks to his exploits in the format and has a massive chance to climb to top in terms of runs scored in 2023.

