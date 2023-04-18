SRH vs MI: Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen - 1st ever Twin brothers to play in IPL to face each other

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen

Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen, on April 6, became the first twin brothers to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the former made his IPL debut last year only and is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, his twin brother Duan played his first match in the cash-rich league against Kolkata Knight Riders a couple of days ago. Duan Jansen has been picked by Mumbai Indians and it wasn't a memorable debut for him as he conceded 53 runs in his four overs. However, he also picked up a wicket dismissing dangerous RInku Singh.

Meanwhile, both Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen will stand up against each other on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to play in Hyderabad. The much-awaited duel will make the contest exciting to watch as the twin brothers will look to outperform each other in a bid to help their team win the match. Interestingly, this is the first time that the two brothers from South Africa will play against each other in their respective cricketing careers.

Moreover, Marco Jansen was part of the Mumbai Indians camp in IPL 2020 before being picked by SRH franchise in the next season. Similarly, Duan Jansen is part of the MI camp and is excited to play the game against SRH. "No, no Marcus hasn’t warned me about anything at MI. He just said I must go and enjoy it. Actually the thing is that we have never played against each other. We really want to play against each other. So I’m very excited, and hopefully we get that opportunity.

"Obviously everyone knows my brother. But I’m different. We may do the same thing on the field, but I'm a different human being and bring something different to the table. So I just want to showcase myself and show people who I am," Duan said while speaking to Mumbai Indians.

