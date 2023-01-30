Smith joins elite club of Ponting & Clarke after clinching Allan Border Medal; Mooney wins Belinda Clark Medal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Smith, Mooney win Australia Cricket's top honours

Australian star cricketers Steve Smith and Beth Mooney on Monday bagged the top Australian Cricket Awards as the duo capped off a brilliant period of play for Australia. Former skipper Smith won the Allan Border Medal for fourth-time, while Mooney clinched the Belinda Clark Award for the second time. Smith polled 171 votes in total and remained clear of the second-placed Travis Head (144) and David Warner (141). Whereas, Mooney polled 129 votes, ahead of Meg Lanning's 110.

Smith joins an elite Australian club

Meanwhile, Smith has tasted a historic feat as he has joined an elite club of Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke. Smith won the Allan Border Medal for a record-equaling fourth time to join Ponting and Clarke in the tally. Smith had earlier won honours in 2015, 2018 and 2021.

He was in tremendous form during the voting period as he smashed 1524 runs across formats, which also included four centuries. In Test cricket, Smith made 863 runs at an average of 71.92. Smith fell short of winning the Men's Test Player of the Year and Men's ODI Player of the Year Award. Meanwhile, Mooney was also in her top form during the voting period. She amassed 594 runs in ODIs and 449 in T20Is. Mooney was also named the Women's ODI Player of the Year.

Players who won all the Australian Cricket Awards:

Beth Mooney- Belinda Clark Medal

Steve Smith- Allan Border Medal

Usman Khawaja- Men's Test Player of the Year

Beth Mooney- Women's ODI Player of the Year

David Warner- Men's ODI Player of the Year

Tahlia McGrath- Women's T20I Player of the Year

Marcus Stoinis- Men's T20I Player of the Year

Annabel Sutherland- Women's Domestic Player of the Year

Michael Neser- Men's Domestic Player of the Year

