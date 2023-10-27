SMAT 2023: Riyan Parag smashes six consecutive T20 fifties to set new world record ahead of IPL auction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RKVCHAMP Riyan Parag scores six fifties in seven innings in the SMAT 2023

Assam cricketer Riyan Parag continued his red-hot form with a brilliant fifty against Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Friday, October 27. Parag scored a match-winning knock of 57* off 33 balls to help him win another Group B fixture at Mumbai's Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.

The spin all-rounder became the first player in the world to record fifties in six consecutive innings in T20 cricket. Parag has been in sensational form in domestic cricket this season and has taken the premier T20 tournament by storm with both bat and ball.

He scored his fifth consecutive fifty against Himachal Pradesh on October 25 to join the elite list of players and now sets a new world record by smashing the sixth one. The former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was the first player to register five consecutive fifties in T20 cricket, a feat he achieved during the IPL 2012 season. Parag became the only second Indian and eighth in the world to score five consecutive fifties in T20 cricket and not sets new standards in T20 cricket.

Players to score fifties in most consecutive innings:

Riyan Parag (Assam) - 6* innings in 2023 Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils) - 5 innings in 2012 Hamilton Masakadza (Zimbabwe) - 5 innings in 2012 Kamran Akmal (Lahore Whites) - 5 innings in 2017 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) - 5 innings in 2018 David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - 5 innings in 2019 Devon Conway (New Zealand & Wellington) - 5 innings in 2021 Wayne Madsen (Derbyshire) - 5 innings in 2023

Parag has managed six fifties in seven games in the tournament and also leads the scoring chart with 440 runs so far. With a ball, he is the leading wicket-taker for Assam with nine wickets in seven innings at an impressive economy rate of 7.14.

