IPL 2020: Fans on Twitter in awe of Shubman Gill’s match-winning innings vs SRH, Kane Williamson trends

Image Source : PTI KKR's Shubman Gill (right) hugs teammate Eoin Morgan after the win over SRH in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It was a compact performance from Kolkata Knight Riders, who overawed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all the departments of the game to ensure a comfortable 7 wicket win. Special kudos go to their bowlers led by Oz pacer Pat Cummins, who rattled Sunrisers Hyderabad openers early into the match and was quickly backed up by spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in the middle overs to restrict the former champions at 142. Some blame fell on wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha, whose 30 runs off 31 balls in the slog overs made him the weakest link among SRH batsmen.

Chasing the modest total, the hero of the match turned out to be young Shubman Gill, who grabbed the chance of being promoted to the opening slot by both hands, as he played a flawless 62-ball 70 run knock and be the flag-bearer of KKR’s run chase, which was completed in the penultimate over of the innings.

The popular Indian cricket fan club Bharat Army was quick to acknowledge his efforts while calling it class-apart innings.

While rumours of Shubman dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is making rounds in the grapevine, some fans were quick to suggest who might be the happiest person on KKR’s victory.

As Shubman’s talent came under question after lack of big innings in the past at the grand stage, his fans had to jump at the opportunity hit back at his detractors.

KKR fans were not behind in celebrating this win after their miserable loss to MI earlier this week.

And while KKR fans certainly enjoyed the comprehensive victory but it wasn’t exactly an entertaining game for the neutral fans who had to made their feeling apparent about the snoozefest.

For SRH fans, however, there is no end to their agony as some quarters continue to ask why former skipper Kane Williamson is unable to walk into the playing XI. If they are to be believed, Williamson is the solution to all their problems while wondering what exactly was Wriddhiman doing.

Only good thing to watch in today's match is Kane Williamson interview between match. #SRHvsKKR pic.twitter.com/tU9FtvcW88 — Aditya (@Iamadi30) September 26, 2020

He deserves a place in this team or just release him next season. he doesn't look good warming the bench 😒 #KKRvsSRH #KaneWilliamson @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/LSJOExUYOI — Mukilan DJ (@Mukilan58583460) September 26, 2020

