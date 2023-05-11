'Seeing Dhoni limping breaks my heart' - Irfan Pathan gets emotional after Dhoni's cameo against DC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni in CSK vs DC IPL 2023

Irfan Pathan was emotional as he witnessed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni limping while running between the wickets against Delhi Capitals in the 55th Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) match on May 10. Dhoni managed to score a crucial 20 off just nine to help Chennai finish an innings with a challenging total of 167/8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. But the veteran was struggling with knee pain while running between the wickets and that was a painful sight for the CSK fans to witness, including former cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Dhoni, 41, is enjoying a good season as Chennai Super Kings recorded their seventh win of this season after 12 games. Dhoni is contributing with crucial cameos as he impresses in the finisher's role this season. The former Indian skipper has scored 96 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 204.25. But Dhoni has managed to score just 24 runs through single and double this season as he is feeling a little discomfort in his left knee which he carries from the early stages of the tournament.

Irfan, who has played under Dhoni's leadership, posted an emotional message on his Twitter page after the match. "Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah," Irfan wrote in his Tweet.

Fans also flooded the social media platforms to praise the iconic cricketer for his crucial cameo against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Many also highlighted Dhoni's struggles while running as the age is catching up with the cricketer. Dhoni is yet to provide any official update on his retirement plans but fans are storming the IPL venues with 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants to witness their favorite player's every remaining game.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's cameo with the help of one four and two sixes helped Chennai score a big total against DC. Then Deepak Chahar gave Chennai a promising start with two early wickets of DC openers David Warner and Phil Salt. In-form Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana finished the game with three wickets to restrict Delhi to a total of 140/8. Ravindra Jadeja bagged his third Player of the Award of the season as he scored 21 runs and took Rilee Rossouw's valuable wicket.

