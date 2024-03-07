Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Sciver-Brunt shines as Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz to boost WPL knockouts qualification chances

Sciver-Brunt shines as Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz to boost WPL knockouts qualification chances

The star English all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 45 off 31 balls to help Mumbai Indians post 160/6 while batting first and then took two wickets on consecutive deliveries to help her team clinch a huge win in New Delhi.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 22:41 IST
Natalie Sciver-Brunt
Image Source : PTI Natalie Sciver-Brunt against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 game on March 7

Mumbai Indians women recorded a dominant 42-run win against UP Warriorz to boost their standings in the Women's Premier League 2024 on Thursday. The star English all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt shone with both bat and ball to help MI defend 160 runs at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

Entering the game after a disappointing defeat against Delhi, Harmanpreet Kaur's women dominated in every department to register their fourth win in six games and also boosted to the second place in the points table. UP Warriorz suffered their fourth defeat of the season as their chances to secure knockout qualification took a big hit. 

Harmanpreet won the toss and surprisingly elected to bat first with no changes to Mumbai's playing eleven. UP Warriorz handed a maiden WPL cap to the young wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry who replaced pacer Anjali Sarvani.

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Related Stories
Rohit Sharma completes 1000 Test runs as captain, joins Kohli-Dhoni in elite list

Rohit Sharma completes 1000 Test runs as captain, joins Kohli-Dhoni in elite list

IND vs ENG: Dominant all-round performance give India control on Day 1 of Dharamsala Test

IND vs ENG: Dominant all-round performance give India control on Day 1 of Dharamsala Test

IND vs ENG: Indians spinners emulate rare Test bowling record after 48 years

IND vs ENG: Indians spinners emulate rare Test bowling record after 48 years

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement