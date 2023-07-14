Schedule announced for India tour of South Africa, T20Is to start from December 10

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India will starting the South Africa tour with T20I series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have jointly confirmed the schedule for India tour of South Africa. The two teams will lock horns in three T20Is, three ODIs and 2 Test matches from December 10 and the tour will conclude in the first week of January 2024. This will be India's first away tour after the ODI World Cup in the country that culminates on November 19.

The tour will start with the three-match T20I series from December 10 in Durban and the remaining two matches will be played on December 12 and 14 respectively in Gqeberha and Johannesburg. There is a quick turn around with the ODI series beginning on December 17 while the next two enounters will be played on December 19 and 21 respectively.

The much-awaited two-match Test series that will also be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and which is called the Freedom Series will start on the Boxing Day (December 26) in Centurion while the New Year Test will be played in Cape Town.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them. The Boxing Day Test and the New Year Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates. India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity.”

CSA Chairperson, Mr Lawson Naidoo said, "I eagerly await the arrival of the Indian Cricket Team and their passionate fans on our shores. This is an important tour for both teams and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches. The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with BCCI, and I thank them for their support right throughout.”

Here's detailed schedule

December 10, 2023: 1st T20I, Durban

December 12, 2023: 2nd T20I, Gqeberha

December 14, 2023: 3rd T20I, Johannesburg

December 17, 2023: 1st ODI, Johannesburg

December 19, 2023: 2nd ODI, Gqeberha

December 21,2023: 3rd ODI, Paarl

December 26 - December 30, 2023: 1st Test, Centurion

January 3 - January 7, 2024: 2nd Test, Cape Town

