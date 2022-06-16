Finally BCCI gets it right: Twitter on fire as Samson, Tripathi get selected for Ireland series

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rahul Tripathi in a match vs RCB

In what can only be described as a heartwarming call-up, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi have been selected for the 2-match T20 series against Ireland.

While Samson has been in and out of the team for some time, the Ireland series is Tripathi's maiden call-up to the national team.

Sanju Samson & Rahul Tripathi - IPL 2022 Performance

Samson had a great IPL season as the RR skipper amassed 458 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 146.79, with the highest score of 55. Tripathi, on the other hand, accumulated 413 in 14 matches at a staggering strike rate of 158.24, with the highest score of 76.

Both these players played the attacking brand of T20 cricket, showed the much talked about 'intent' and more often than not, executed it well. Netizens have been demanding the inclusion of these swashbuckling players since the IPL ended. And now that they selected, Twitter, of course, couldn't keep calm.

Here are some of the best reactions.

As far as the rest of the squad is concerned, Hardik Pandya will lead the side in Pant's absence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy, and Dinesh Karthik will keep wickets. Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan will continue as openers.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, it is the same as the one playing Proteas at home.