RR vs PBKS: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Rajasthan Royals are all set to play their first game at their home ground Guwahati against Punjab Kings. Interestingly, Guwahati will host the first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Both RR and PBKS started their campaign on a high-note and will want to continue the momentum by winning their second game on Wednesday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

​Pitch Report - RR vs PBKS

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 149. It decreases to 138 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the MA Chidambaram Stadium favours the bowlers especially the spinners. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers bowl at 8 at the venue.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 6 T20I matches played at this venue, 3 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 2 times. The deck at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. There have been no IPL games played at the venue. The previous T20I held here was between India and South Africa and that witnessed 458 runs being scored for the loss of 6 wickets.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 149

Average 2nd Innings scores: 138

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 237/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs RSA

Lowest total recorded - 118/10 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased - 122/2 (15.3 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended - 119/6 (20 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Punjab Kings Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

Rajasthan Royals Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

