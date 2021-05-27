Rohit Sharma shares special message for Team India fans: 'FRIENDS, this is the reunion I am waiting for'

Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAIINDIANS India opener Rohit Sharma

While 'Friends: The Reunion', a homecoming of the popular sitcom's cast members after 17 long years, continues to create a fan frenzy all over the internet, India opener Rohit Sharma is longing for a different kind of reunion.

The Mumbai Indians skipper on Thursday shared a picture where he is raising his bat towards Indian fans in the stands. Amid the 'Friends: The Reunion' storm on the internet, Rohit took to social media to write, "F.R.I.E.N.D.S., this is the reunion I am waiting for."

Rohit was leading five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was shelved indefinitely due to growing COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble. However, according to reports, the lucrative T20 league is all set to be shifted to the UAE later this year in September.

Rohit's Mumbai Indians and India teammate Jasprit Bumrah also shared a story that read, "Loving the Friends Reunion". Mumbai Indians also reminded their fans about the 'reunion' they are waiting for. "We are all waiting for this Reunion as well," wrote the IPL franchise.

Rohit has already joined the England-bound squad's bio-bubble before departing to the UK for the much-awaited WTC final against New Zealand and a five-Test series against the Three Lions. The WTC will be held from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"Wriddhiman and Prasidh Krishna joined the bubble two days back after recovering fully from COVID-19. Mumbaikars like Virat, Rohit, and coach Shastri have all now joined the bubble," a BCCI source confirmed to news agency PTI.

Indian men's and women's teams are expected to fly to the UK on June 2 after all the playing and non-playing members return three negative RT-PCR results. India women are scheduled to take on England in one Test, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, starting June 16.