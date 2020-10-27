Rohit Sharma not 100% fit despite being back in the nets, Deep Dasgupta on omission from Aus tour

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma’s recent hamstring injury, which he picked up during the ongoing Indian Premier League season in the UAE, has led to all sorts of controversy after the Board Of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) omitted him from India's all three squads for the tour of Australia.

Among the many questions that were raised post the team selection, Rohit's availability for the remainder of IPL 2020 made it to the top. But a recent Mumbai Indians tweet hinted towards his return to the tournament in the later stages.

BCCI, in its press release, stated that their medical team would "continue to monitor [Rohit's] progress". There was nothing mentioned about the injury or the recovery period, neither did Mumbai Indians release a statement about Rohit's present fitness status.

Former cricket Sunil Gavaskar also felt that BCCI hasn’t been transparent enough on Rohit’s injury. However, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta, who is in UAE as a commentator for IPL, said that despite being back in the nets, Rohit is not in the best of shape yet.

“Rohit still hasn’t played any game in a while now, but I guess if he is fit to play for the Mumbai Indians then he will be part of the national team. But what I know is that he is 50:50, although he has just started to bat in the nets,” Dasgupta told Sports Today.

However, the former wicket-keeper batsman felt that someone like Rohit can’t be out of Indian team for long and will be back playing in Indian colours soon once fit.

“I guess it is just a matter of time. As soon as he is fit to play a game or a few games, then he will be ready. It is a hamstring issue and you don’t want to include someone who is not 100 per cent fit,” Dasgupta said.

