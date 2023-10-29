Rohit Sharma creates historic captaincy record, joins elusive list of Indians in IND vs ENG World Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma.

IND vs ENG: India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday created a historic record of leading the Indian team in 100 International matches in the clash against England in Lucknow. The Men in Blue are up against the Three Lions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow as they look to continue their unbeaten run. India are on a five-game winning streak while the defending champions England are in all sorts of trouble with just a single win in five outings.

Rohit Sharma has become the seventh Indian to lead the country in 100 International matches as he joins an elusive tally of Indian leaders. Sharma joins MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and Rahul Dravid in the list of players to lead India in 100 or more than 100 International games. In the IND vs ENG clash, the English side has won the toss and asked India to bat first. This will be the first time that the hosts will be setting the target in the tournament. Both teams have made no changes to their playing XI.

At the toss, Rohit expressed his desire to bat first. "We wanted to bat first, we have had a good time batting second. Looks like a good pitch, it's a new surface which has been relayed here. It has played well for the 100 overs. I mean it's quite important to think like that but it's important to get the two points. We have played some good cricket. It's always good to have a break. It's nice to come back here and get back into business. We are playing the same team we played in the last game," he said after Jos Buttler won the toss.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

