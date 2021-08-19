Ricky Ponting believes Australia are capable of winning T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File picture of Ricky Ponting

Former skipper Ricky Ponting feels that Australia are capable of winning the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has been named in the squad of 15 as a backup to senior pro Matthew Wade on Thursday. Ponting was very pleased to see Inglis named in Austral'a's squad for the mega event in October and November.

"Awesome to see Inglis get his opportunity in the squad, he's been scoring runs for fun, and if Ellis is called on it's a great story for how far he's come since moving to Tassie. Overall it's a brilliant squad of players that I think are capable of winning the World Cup," tweeted Ponting.

Skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell return to the Australia squad focused on winning their maiden T20 World Cup. Maxwell is also one of the four spin options alongside Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, and Mitchell Swepson.

The National Selection Panel (NSP) of Cricket Australia has also named death bowling specialist Nathan Ellis along with all-rounders Dan Christian and Daniel Sams as travelling reserves for the marquee event.

Australia will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against South Africa in the first match of the Super 12 stage at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

They are placed in Group 1 alongside defending champions West Indies, 2010 World Cup winners England and two teams from the first round apart from South Africa.