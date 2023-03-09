RCB vs UPW Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch WPL match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team RCB celebrates

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face UP Warriorz in the 8th match of the Women's Premier League on the 10th of March, Friday. While UPW will want to bounce back and win their third match of the tournament, RCB who have lost three straight matches will want to bounce back and register their first victory.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz will be held on the 10th of March, Friday.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 start?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, 8th match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

UP Warriorz Squad: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, and Simran Shaikh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil

