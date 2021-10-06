RCB vs SRH: Harshal Patel scripts record for most wickets by an Indian in single IPL season

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel on Wednesday surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to script the record of most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He achieved the feat during match 52 of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Harshal finished with 3 for 33 to restrict SRH to 141 for seven in 20 overs, which took his tally of wickets to 29 from 13 games, consolidating his position atop in the Purple Cap race. Harshal dismissed a well-set Williamson for 31 with an off-cutter on a short of length. Returning for his final spell in the 18th over, he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for 10 and then got rid of Jason Holder with another of his off-cutters in the final delivery of the innings.

Following his 27th wickets, Harshal went past Mumbai Indians bowler Bumrah who had set the record with his tally of 27 wickets in 15 games in IPL 2020. Earlier last week, Harshal had surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become the highest wicket-taker by an uncapped player in an IPL season.

With 29 wickets, Harshal now stands four wickets short of surpassing Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single IPL season when he finished with 32 dismissals in the 2013 season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).