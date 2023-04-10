RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore host KL Rahul's Lucknow

Faf du Plessis-led RCB are hosting KL Rahul's LSG in the 15th match of IPL 2023. RCB has had two extreme matches, one where they dominated Mumbai Indians, and the other where they were outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting is led by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, while the others are yet to join the party. Their bowling group has not done that well in the death overs as they look to address the issue. For LSG, Rahul's team has power-packed batting with the likes of Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni striking well and the bowling is led well by Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, and Krunal Pandya. While LSG have a strong line-up, they are yet to find Quinton de Kock's selection call. This shall be some contest. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.