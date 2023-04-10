Monday, April 10, 2023
     
RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore host KL Rahul's Lucknow

RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2023. Follow for Ball by ball commentary and Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2023 18:15 IST
RCB vs LSG LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs LSG LIVE

RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. While LSG have won 2 out of 3 games, RCB have 1 win in 2 encounters in the current season. The two teams will look for a more consistent show and get momentum before the push for the top 4 spots in the points table becomes real. Will KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran starrer team shine or will du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have a dominating night?

  • Apr 10, 2023 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    RCB host LSG with Rahul's homecoming

    Faf du Plessis-led RCB are hosting KL Rahul's LSG in the 15th match of IPL 2023. RCB has had two extreme matches, one where they dominated Mumbai Indians, and the other where they were outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders. Their batting is led by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, while the others are yet to join the party. Their bowling group has not done that well in the death overs as they look to address the issue. For LSG, Rahul's team has power-packed batting with the likes of Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni striking well and the bowling is led well by Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, and Krunal Pandya. While LSG have a strong line-up, they are yet to find Quinton de Kock's selection call. This shall be some contest. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.

