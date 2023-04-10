RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore host KL Rahul's Lucknow

RCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore host KL Rahul's LucknowRCB vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. While LSG have won 2 out of 3 games, RCB have 1 win in 2 encounters in the current season. The two teams will look for a more consistent show and get momentum before the push for the top 4 spots in the points table becomes real. Will KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, and Nicholas Pooran starrer team shine or will du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have a dominating night?