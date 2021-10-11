RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Harshal equals Bravo, signs off with most wickets in single IPL season

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel consolidated his position in the leading wicket-takers list as he picked up two wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) in the IPL 2021 Eliminator on Monday.

As he picked Venkatesh Iyer as his 32nd wicket of the ongoing IPL edition, he equalled Dwayne Bravo for most wickets in a single IPL edition. Bravo, with 32 wickets in the 2013 season, was at the top Harshal joined him after his performance against Kolkata in Sharjah.

Most wickets in an IPL season

32 Dwayne Bravo (2013) 32 Harshal Patel (2021)* 30 Kagiso Rabada (2020) 28 James Faulkner (2013) 28 Lasith Malinga (2011) 27 Jasprit Bumrah (2020)

Earlier on Wednesday, Harshal had scripted the record for most wickets by an Indian in a single IPL edition. He achieved the feat during match 52 of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The 30-year-old recorded figures of 3 for 33 in his four overs to restrict Hyderabad to 141 for seven in 20 overs, taking his wickets tally to 29 from 13 games and consolidating his position atop in the Purple Cap contest.

Harshal went past Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 27 wickets in 15 matches. During this IPL season, Harshal has also managed to pip Yuzvendra Chahal to become the highest wicket-taker by an uncapped player in an IPL season.

In the season opener of IPL 2021, Harshal had claimed a fifer against MI, producing a death-over masterclass and becoming the first player to get a five-for against the Mumbai outfit. He had recorded 5/27 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Haryana bowler followed it up with a hat-trick against Mumbai in the UAE leg, finishing with figures of 4/17 against the defending champions.