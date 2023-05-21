RCB vs GT: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the 70th game of the Indian Premier League on May 21, Sunday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

​Pitch Report - RCB vs GT

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 135. It decreases to 130 runs in the 2nd innings. There is a forecast for rain-showers in the evening during match hours in Bengaluru. However if the drainage system helps in providing a quick resolution and the match is played, then the pitch is favourable to the batters and spinners too will get help. Conditions will be typical yet again and teams should back themselves to chase down any kind of score.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 16 T20I matches played at this venue, 6 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 9 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling first, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bowl first.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 16

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 135

Average 2nd Innings scores: 130

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 202/6 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest total recorded - 99/10 (19.3 Ov) by RSAW vs NZW

Highest score chased - 194/3 (19.4 Ov) by AUS vs IND

Lowest score defended - 114/7 (20 Ov) by SLW vs RSAW

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel

