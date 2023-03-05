RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2023: Mandhana's Challengers face Lanning's Capitals

It's a super Sunday in the Women's Premier League 2023 as we are set to witness the first-ever double header in the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore women take on Delhi Capitals Women in Brabourne and we gear up for the high-voltage action. Hello, this is Varun Malik and Welcome to our coverage of the first match of this doubleheader. Smriti Mandhana's RCB is up against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals as the two sides look to start the tournament on a high note. The toss coming up, stay tuned.