Ramiz Raja is being replaced by Najam Sethi as PCB chief: REPORTS

Just a day after Ben Stokes and his troops whitewashed Pakistan on their home soil, it is now being said that Ramiz Raja is being sacked by the Pakistan Cricket Board as its chief. Various media reports are now claiming that Najam Sethi will replace Raja as the PCB chief. The Pakistan team suffered a heartbreaking clean sweep at the hands of England led by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum and things look quite bleak as far as the Pakistan Test team is concerned.

Ramiz Raja has been at the epicenter of criticism for sometime now. He faced severe backlash from the fans and the media after the first ENG vs PAK Test match regarding the quality of the pitch that was used. Raja also got into a tussle with the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and threatened to pull out of the 2023 ICC World Cup. Various media reports in Pakistan are claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce the appointment of Sethi as the new PCB chief. Raja, after he took over the reins of PCB came in with a lot of fanfare, and cricket experts and Pakistan fans had bestowed a lot of hope in him, but in his final days with the PCB, Raja engaged himself in a war of words with the BCCI and things haven't ended well for him.

Reacting to a few media reports which claimed that India might not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, the PCB threatened that they will boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup too which is to be hosted by India. This isn't the first time that reports regarding Raja's sacking have emerged. A few days before this development, Raja cleared the air around his position and was pretty vocal about himself continuing to act as the PCB chairman.

According to Geo News, the Pakistan Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Sethi and will issue notifications related to the development pretty soon.

