Rajasthan Royals rope in Shane Bond as assistant and fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Bond.

Rajasthan Royals have roped in former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as their assistant and fast-bowling coach and will render his services to the 2008 winners in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The move is a significant one as it witnesses a crucial shift in personnel between Rajasthan and five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. Bond, 48, replaces Lasith Malinga in the Royals camp as the former Sri Lankan star pacer is heading back to Mumbai and will take up the responsibility as their bowling coach.

Bond's CV (curriculum vitae) as a coach is outstanding. He played an instrumental role in helping Mumbai clinch four IPL titles from 2015 to 2020 and groomed bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah among others.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Royals. It's a forward-thinking franchise that is determined to do well and I'm excited about being part of their vision. The bowling group is a great mix of youth and experience, and it will be awesome to work alongside them," said Bond in a press release.

Bond was one of the most feared pacers of his time and won many games for the Blackcaps single-handedly during his playing days. The right-arm pacer played 18 Tests and claimed 87 scalps at an astounding bowling average of 22.09. He was terrific for the Kiwis in the ODIs too and picked up 147 wickets at a scintillating average of 20.88. Bond also played 20 T20Is and grabbed 25 wickets.

Meanwhile, the coach swap has resulted in the reunion of Malinga and Mumbai. Malinga during his IPL playing career was one of the most reliable pacers that Mumbai had and the veteran seamer's contribution to their success is noteworthy.

"Assuming the duties as the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians. Great to be back in the place I call my second home. MI have shown unwavering trust and support throughout my playing career, and now, it’s my turn to pass on that support to the younger generation," posted Malinga on X after officially joining Mumbai.

Latest Cricket News