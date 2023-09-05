Pakistan Women complete their first-ever whitewash against South Africa, beat them 3-0 in T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PCB MEDIA Pakistan Women

Pakistan Women have created history beating South Africa 3-0 in the T20I series. This is the first time they have whitewashed a team. The third and final T20I of the series was played on Monday (September 4) and Pakistan managed to keep the visitors winless in the series with a brilliant display of cricket.

After losing the toss, Pakistan did well to post 150 runs in their 20 overs with Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof scoring 39 runs each. The real impetus to the innings was provided by skipper Nida Dar who smashed 36 runs off only 20 deliveries with five fours and one six to her name. Tumi Sekhukhune was the best bowler for South Africa returning with figures of 2/24 in her four overs while Nonkululeko Mlaba and Masabata Klaas were also economical with the ball.

In response, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt led the way with the bat scoring 72 runs off 54 balls. But she got out at the wrong time in the 19th over when they needed 18 runs off nine balls and with very little support from other end, the visitors fell short by six runs. They could only reach 144 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal shared four wickets equally among them and were economical as well.

Pakistan played some exceptionally good cricket in the series chasing 151 in the two matches earlier in the series as they created history. The ODI series comprising three matches is set to commence on September 8 with the last two matches to be played on 11th and 14th respectively. Pakistan will be hoping to continue theire good run in the ODIs as well and beat the Proteas Women in all the matches again.

Latest Cricket News