Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets to claim record 100th T20I win, bag series 2-1

Image Source : AP Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, center, during the 3rd Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 14

Pakistan overcame David Miller’s 45-ball 85 to beat South Africa by four wickets in the third and final Twenty20 and clinch the series 2-1 on Sunday.

The 32-year-old legspinner Zahid Mahmood picked up 3-40 in his debut game and had reduced South Africa to 65-7 before Miller's clean hitting powered South Africa to a total of 164-8. Miller hit five fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten knock.

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi grabbed 4-25 in a game dominated by spinners, but Pakistan's lower order hung in to reach 169-6 with eight balls to spare.

Hasan Ali (20 not out) raised the victory with two sixes and a four against Andile Phehlukwayo as seamers again found it difficult to grip the wet ball because of dew.

Pakistan beat South Africa 2-0 in the test series before completing the double by handing the Proteas its first defeat in a T20 series in Asia.