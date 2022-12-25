Follow us on Image Source : ICC, TWITTER Team Pakistan

PAK vs NZ 1st Test, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch match online, on TV in India?

Pakistan and New Zealand are set to face each other in the 1st Test two-match series, beginning from Monday. Both teams will want to clinch victory and increase their PCT % for the World Test Championships table. Currently, Pakistan is at the 7th position with a PCT of 38.89 % and New Zealand is at the 8th position with a PCT of 25.93% in the standings.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the series.

Here are all the live streaming details for Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test:

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on the 26th of December, Monday.

Where will the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand take place?

The 1st Test will take place at the National Stadium, Karachi.

When will the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand start?

The 1st Test will start at 10:30 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st Test will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test Pakistan and New Zealand online?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between match will be available online on SonyLiv app

Full Squads:

Pakistan Squad -

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood

New Zealand Squad -

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner

