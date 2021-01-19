IND vs AUS | 'One of the greatest series wins': Tendulkar, Sehwag laud India's historic win at Gabba

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Team India

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill's brilliant 91, Cheteshwar Pujara's resilient 56 and Rishabh Pant's defining 89 defeated Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The injury-ravaged Indian side, led by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, ended Australia’s unbeaten run at the venue that dated back to 1988.

Chasing 328, India reached the target in 97 overs with Pant hitting the winning four off Josh Hazlewood's delivery. India resumed the final day on 4 without loss. While Rohit Sharma departed on 7, Gill went on to score 91 before getting dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Pujara steadied the innings with his 211-ball 56 but it was Pant who finished sealed the series win for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman finished on 89, laced with 9 fours and a six.

Following India's historic win in Brisbane, Twitter erupted with congratulatory wishes for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. Many former players lauded the visitors for defying the odds against a dominant Aussie side.

"EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India," wrote Sachin Tendulkar.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," wrote BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.

From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special. And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special," tweeted Sehwag.

"Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going!" tweeted Raina.

"Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS" wrote Anil Kumble.

"The champions & the greatest chase!Raising hands #TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfomFlag of India#INDvAUS," tweeted Ishant Sharma.

"Congratulations Team India on winning the Test series against Aussies in Australia. Rishabh Pant was tremendous. Pujara, as usual, was gutsy with his knock. A series win to remember for long time," wrote Yusuf Pathan.