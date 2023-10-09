New Zealand vs Netherlands: Head to Head record in ODIs, playing XIs and pitch report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand won their first match of World Cup 2023 while the Netherlands lost to Pakistan.

New Zealand will take the field after a three-day break in the ongoing World Cup on Monday (October 9). They will face the Netherlands in their second game who are coming after losing to Pakistan a couple of days ago. However, the Dutch will have the experience of playing in Hyderabad even as New Zealand players are playing at this venue in this mega event for the first time.

The two teams have faced each other four times in One-Day Internationals out of which three matches were played last year. So, there will be familiarity among players from both teams. New Zealand have emerged victorious in all four matches. Interestingly, New Zealand and the Netherlands are facing in the World Cup for the first time since 1996.

Will Young was the top run-scorer in the three-match ODI series played between the two teams last year. He had scored 224 runs in three matches while stand-in skipper Tom Latham was next with 171 runs to his name. With the ball, Logan van Beek shined with seven wickets to his name while Matt Henry picked up five scalps.

NZ vs NED Head to Head in ODIs

Matches Played - 4

NZ won - 4

NED won - 0

In World Cup

Matches Played - 1

NZ won - 1

NED won - 0

Squads

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Pitch Report

The surface in Hyderabad is very flat but with a little help for the spinners. With sun beating down, the help for the spinners is more in the afternoon. At the same time, five out of eight ODIs played here have been won by teams batting first. 287 is the average score batting first at this venue.

Probable Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Netherlands: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

