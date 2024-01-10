New Zealand appoint former star allrounder as bowling coach for T20I series against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Adams celebrates with teammates Chris Harris, Brendon McCullum and Kyle Mills.

Former allrounder Andre Adams has been appointed as the bowling coach of New Zealand for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan starting Friday, February 12.

Adams, 48, will join head coach Garry Stead, batting coach Luke Ronchi and the Kiwi squad for the series on Wednesday in Auckland.

Having made his international debut in April 2001 for the Blackcaps, Adams played a total of 42 One-Day Internationals, Four T20Is and a Test match in his five-year-long international career.

The bowling allrounder had several county stints with Essex, Nottinghamshire and Hampshire before hanging his boots in 2015. Since announcing his retirement, Adams has worked with several domestic sides like New South Wales, Sydney Sixers (Big Bash League) and Auckland and has gained a fair amount of experience as a coach.

Notably, Adams is filling in for Shane Jurgensen who stepped down from his role as bowling coach of New Zealand after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in India last year. Hence, Adams will render his services only for the series against Pakistan.

The entire series will be played across four venues in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland and culminate with the 5th match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand's T20I squad for the Pakistan series:

Kane Williamson (c) (except 3rd T20I), Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson (For 3rd T20I only), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Sears (1st and 2nd T20I), Lockie Ferguson (3rd, 4th and 5th T20I)

Pakistan's T20I squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan