'Fans would have loved to see India team in Pakistan...': Najam Sethi after Asia Cup venues announcement

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be held in a hybrid model after Asian Cricket Council made a confirmation over the venues for the subcontinental event. The regional tournament will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the former being the hosts. Pakistan will get to host four matches of the tournament and the remaining nine games will be held in Sri Lanka.

After ACC announced the venues and dates on its social media, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi congratulated the Pakistan cricket fans for successfully getting to host a multi-lateral event after 15 long years. He has also given a statement in which he stated that his country's fans would have loved to see the Indian team in Pakistan but they do understand the BCCI's position.

“I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan," Sethi said in a statement released by PCB.

“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders," he added.

Sethi also stressed that this was the reason why he advocated for the hybrid model. “In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months.

