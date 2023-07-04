Mohammad Amir to play in IPL? Pakistan pacer reveals his plans as he is set to get British passport in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is on the heels of becoming a British citizen

Mohammad Amir is one of the very few cricketers whose international cricket got cut short because of his own doings. Amir, who was tipped to be the next big thing because of his pace and accuracy in Pakistan cricket, failed to make the most of it in the early days because of the match-fixing saga. When he did return, he played only for a few years and despite making enough impact he made a shock decision of premature retirement citing mental torture by the then-team management in 2020.

One of the most promising young pacers turned into a lost opportunity. Amir has been a free agent since, playing in franchise leagues around the world. There were talks a couple of times under PCB chairman Ramiz Raja about Amir coming out of retirement but it turned out to be false and it seems too much water is under the bridge now.

Amir is set to get British citizenship in 2024 and might be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he isn't looking too far ahead just yet. "I have one year. I don't know what would be the scenario. I always move step by step. I don't know where I will be after a year. Nobody knows the future. When I get the passport, I will definitely avail the best opportunity I get," Amir told ARY News.

Pakistan players are not allowed to play in the IPL because of the political relations between the two countries. The Pakistan players featured in the IPL only once in the inaugural season and the Mumbai attacks in November meant, they were barred from playing in the Indian T20 League. But since then Azhar Mahmood, another Pakistan player who got English citizenship played in the IPL and Amir might be on the same route.

However, the left-arm pacer is sure of one thing, his international career is done as he doesn't have any wish to play for England.

"I won't play for England. I have already played international cricket, whatever I had to play, for Pakistan," he said.

Latest Cricket News