MI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Hello and a warm welcome to everyone to the live coverage of match number 54 in IPL 2023. It's the big match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Two Indian icons - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to be in action in this contest at the Wankhede Stadium. It's getting tight in the points table and all the teams are still very much in competition to reach the final four. But given that, the margin of error are as minimal as ever. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match, as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.