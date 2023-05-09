MI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
MI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both MI and RCB are looking to break into the top half of the points table. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 18:38 IST
MI face RCB
MI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two Indian icons - Rohit and Virat Kohli will be up against each other in the reverse fixture between the two sides. The last time, they played against each other, RCB chased down the target of 172 with 8 wickets in hand as Kohli and du Plessis starred. The two teams are outside the top four of the points table and with the fight for the playoffs, intensifying, there is now no room for error.

Live updates :MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Latest Updates

  • May 09, 2023 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Form guide of RCB

    RCB have lost two of their last three games coming into the second half of the season. They have defended the scores well and are finding hard to chase down the targets. 

    Form guide - L,W,L,W,W (most recent first)

  • May 09, 2023 6:14 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Form guide of MI

    The second half of the season is proving out to be better for MI. They have won two of their last three matches. Coming into the second half, they defeated RR and PBKS before going down to CSK.

    Form guide - L,W,W,L,L (most recent first)

  • May 09, 2023 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What is it all about?

    This contest is a crucial one for both teams. The fight for the playoffs is as hard as it can get. Just 2 points separate the fourth and the tenth-placed team. MI and RCB are in the middle of this with the latter being at 5th and the former occupying the 8th spot. Both teams have 5 wins in 10 games and a win will take them into the top 4. However, a loss will bring that team to a must-win territory. So, all the MI and RCB fans would be having their fingers crossed, amirite?

  • May 09, 2023 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    It's Mumbai vs Bangalore time

    Hello and a warm welcome to everyone to the live coverage of match number 54 in IPL 2023. It's the big match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Two Indian icons - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to be in action in this contest at the Wankhede Stadium. It's getting tight in the points table and all the teams are still very much in competition to reach the final four. But given that, the margin of error are as minimal as ever. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match, as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.

