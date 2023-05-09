MI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore

MI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians lock horns against Royal Challengers BangaloreMI vs RCB Live Score IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two Indian icons - Rohit and Virat Kohli will be up against each other in the reverse fixture between the two sides. The last time, they played against each other, RCB chased down the target of 172 with 8 wickets in hand as Kohli and du Plessis starred. The two teams are outside the top four of the points table and with the fight for the playoffs, intensifying, there is now no room for error.