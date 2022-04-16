LIVE IPL 2022: MI VS LSG: Live Score Updates; Latest Updates: MI win toss; opts to bowl

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against LSG

LSG after 7/0 1 over: KL Rahul doesn't spare any bad balls in the powerplay. Varma throws this one just a bit short and KL pulls it through deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Great effort from Fabian in the deep, but he couldn't stop it. Good over after that.

Mumbai throws a surprise first-up. Tilak Varma will start the attack for the five-time champions. Rahul is on strike. Here we go...

4 overseas players for Lucknow Super Giants :

Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera

4 overseas players for Mumbai Indians:

Tymal, Fabian, Polly, and Brevis.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI

KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have decided to bowl.

Hello and welcome to the MI vs LSG live blog.