MI Cape Town sign Rashid, Rabada and Livingstone

England's Liam Livingstone, Pacer Kagiso Rabada and spin wizard Rashid Khan will take part in the maiden edition of the Cricket South Africa T20 League as part of MI Cape Town.

The talented Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL along with England all-rounder Sam Curran are the other two direct signings of the franchise. For the record, Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, Rabada and Livingstone for Punjab Kings and Curran last played for CSK in the Indian Premier League. MI-Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.

“With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, and Sam and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey," team owner Akash Ambani said.

The league is scheduled to be played in January every year. The format will be round-robin, and it will conclude in about four weeks.

