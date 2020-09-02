CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Watch TKR vs SKNP Live Online

Image Source : CPL CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Tribago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Watch TKR vs SKNP Live Online

CPL 2020 Live Streaming, Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders are the only unbeaten side in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League, and will aim for an eighth-straight victory on Wednesday when they take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Patriots have had a contrasting season to the Knight Riders, as they are at the bottom of the table with only one win in seven matches. They will aim to pull out an upset as they take on the league leaders. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch CPL 2020 Live Streaming Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live streaming online on Star Sports Network and online on FanCode app.

When is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place on September 2 (Wednesday).

When will CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match start?

CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live cricket match will start at 07.30 PM.

Where is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match being played?

CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots match Today?

You can watch CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots live cricket streaming match on FanCode app in India.

Where can you watch CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Cricket Telecast TV?

You can watch CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?

Trinbago Knight Riders Squad: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit(c), Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

