Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: KXIP look to continue winning momentum

Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KKR vs KXIP live IPL match from Sharjah. After registering consecutive wins, Kings XI Punjab will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their quest to stay alive in the playoffs race. Knight Riders also need two wins out of three games to seal the deal for playoffs. KXIP are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while KKR are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points. A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances. With the race to play-offs heating up, both sides know the value of a win on Monday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score and Updates Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020: The toss will take place 19.00 IST

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of KKR vs KXIP live IPL match from Sharjah.

Brief Preview: A rejuvenated Kings XI Punjab would aim to continue on their fantastic winning run when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday -- a match which proves key for the top-4 race in IPL 2020. While the KKR are at fourth position with 12 points, the KXIP are only two points behind and will dethrone the Knight Riders with a win. KXIP underwent a late revival as their batting order -- apart from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal -- stepped up after five successive losses after seven games. In their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, their bowling attack produced a remarkable performance to defend 127-run target, aiding KXIP to a 12-run win. (READ FULL)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage