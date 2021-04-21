Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL 2021 Match KKR vs CSK: Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Online on Hotstar Star Sports JIOTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2021 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 15th match of the 15th edition of the Vivo IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (KKR vs CSK) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

With two wins in their last two games, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be looking to complete a hat-trick as they take on an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede. While CSK have got two wins in three matches, the KKR camp has won just one out of their three matches. After a win in their opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR went down in their next two games, floundering in their run-chase against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Kolkata batting unit will be put to test against in-form players like Deepak Chahar, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. Led by MS Dhoni, the Chennai-based outfit also has an impressive batting depth which they showed against Rajasthan Royals. While CSK will be firing on all cylinders to make it three in three, struggling KKR will be eager to notch up a win and stay in the contest.

At what time does Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 15th match begin?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 15th match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 15th match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 15th match will take place on April 21 (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 15th match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 15th match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 15th match?

You can watch Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2021 15th match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 15th match?

KKR: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

CSK: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth.