KL Rahul sacked from Vice Captaincy? India's squad for 3rd, 4th Tests against Australia hints at it

Image Source : PTI KL Rahul | File Photo

KL Rahul has been under immense scrutiny for his recent poor performances. In the recently concluded Test against Australia, Rahul returned with figures of 17 and 1 in the first and second innings respectively.

BCCI, on Sunday, announced India's squad for the remaining two Tests and the 3-match ODI series against Australia. One thing that was worth noting from the squad put out by the board was the designation of Vice Captain missing alongside Rahul's name.

Image Source : SCREEN GRABBCCI's Media Advisory (Squad announcement for first two Tests)

For all we know, this can just be an error on BCCI's part, but the fact that the designation was mentioned alongside his name when the board announced the squad for the first two Tests is sure to raise some questions. At this point, all of this is just speculation since there has not been any official confirmation on this from BCCI.

Image Source : SCREEN GRABBCCI's Media Advisory (Squad announcement for first last two Tests)

Venkatesh Prasad Continues To Criticise KL Rahul

"A few people thinking I have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended," Prasad's latest Tweet read.

Continuing his suggestion in the 2nd Tweet, Prasad wrote that Rahul, much like Pujara should play County Cricket to return to form, but also asked if it was possible for him to skip IPL. "Rahul needs to play County cricket in England, score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?"

It will be interesting to see if the team persists with KL Rahul for the 3rd Test or go in with Shubman Gill. Whatever the decision, KL Rahul quickly needs to find a way to get back to form.

