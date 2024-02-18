'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai': Jaffer's old prediction comes true as Jaiswal, Sarfaraz run riot

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan stitched an unbeaten partnership of 172 runs off 158 balls in the third Test in Rajkot

Team India greatly benefitted in the third Test in Rajkot against England as the trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan came off with the bat, that too together as the whole country saw a glimpse of what the line-up could look like for the side in the future. While Shubman Gill was unlucky to be run out on 91, Jaiswal went on to smash his second consecutive Test double hundred while Sarfaraz ended up scoring his second fifty of the match on debut. Since both Jaiswal and Sarfaraz have played together for Mumbai, the 'maidaan' reference were hard to ignore.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is very active on social media, reshared his one-year-old prediction of Jaiswal and Sarfaraz being India's future in batting. Jaffer reshared it with the popular reference from the Netflix series 'Sacred Games', "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai (I sometimes feel, I am the God)." Jaffer's tweet went viral.

Suryakumar Yadav and Rajasthan Royals also reacted to seeing both Jaiswal and Sarfaraz bat together for India. Both the youngsters are born and brought up on the Mumbai grounds and have impressed from age-group cricket and them batting together and bossing England was a treat to watch for everyone. Here are some reactions:

The duo stitched a magnificent unbeaten partnership of 172 runs off just 158 balls before the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma declared. Jaiswal was coming off a double century in the second Test in Visakhapatnam while Sarfaraz hit his maiden half-century in the first innings.

Both completed their respective milestones before India called it off at 430/4. India set a huge target of 557 runs for England to chase and with the bowling performance the hosts have given so far with the ball, the game might be over rather quickly.