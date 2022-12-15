Ishan Kishan slams another 100; continues glorious form

Follow us on Image Source : AP In Picture - Less than a week back, Kishan slammed 200 vs Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI.

Ishan Kishan continued to grab headlines as the left-hander slammed another 100 vs Kerala in a Ranji Trophy match on Thursday. Just a week back, Kishan slammed a double hundred vs Bangladesh in what can only be called his coming-of-age innings.

Kishan was a picture of grit and determination in a 195-ball 132 (9x4) as he led Jharkhand's recovery from being 114/4 to 340 all out. Giving him support was Saurabh Tiwary who missed out on a well-deserved century by just three runs after being cleaned up by Jalaj Saxena.

The Match Situation

The duo put on 202 runs for the fifth wicket to revive Jharkhand after Basil Thampi (3/55) and Vaisakh Chandran (2/81) rocked the top order to have them reeling at 56/3. For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena grabbed a splendid 5/75. At close, Kerala were 60/1 with an overall lead of 195 runs as the match hung in balance at the JSCA International Stadium here.

Resuming the day on 87 for three, Jharkhand lost their skipper Virat Singh (30) with an addition of just 27 runs. But Kishan and Tiwary saw off the attack from Saxena and Thampi to bat through the first two sessions. But Saxena triggered the collapse dismissing Tiwary and Kishan off successive overs en route to his five-wicket haul as Jharkhand folded their first innings in 105.3 overs.

Kishan's Record Breaking 200

Kishan became the fastest to score a double ton in the history of ODI cricket

Kishan also become the first wicketkeeper batter to hit a double ton

Kishan's knock was only the 9th double century in the history of the ODIs and he became the only fourth Indian to achieve the feat

Kishan hit India's highest individual score against Bangladesh

Kishan became the sixth highest scorer in the history of ODIs

(Inputs PTI)

